Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:XELAP opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.