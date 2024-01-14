Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 340,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Exicure Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. Exicure has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exicure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 329.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

Featured Stories

