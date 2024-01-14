Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $126.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.08. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $129.18.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

