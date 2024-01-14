F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.57%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
