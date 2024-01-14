FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Raised by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,751,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock worth $9,175,193. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $466.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $478.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

