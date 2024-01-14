Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $1,214.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,003.50.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,230.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $599.22 and a one year high of $1,231.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $946.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

