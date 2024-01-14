FB Financial (FBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FB Financial

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.