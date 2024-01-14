FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $282.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.93.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Down 0.9 %

FDX opened at $248.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.51 and its 200 day moving average is $256.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.