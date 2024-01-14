Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ONEQ opened at $59.03 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

