Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.