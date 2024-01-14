Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 50.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 29,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

