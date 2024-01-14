Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 243 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,573,000 after acquiring an additional 207,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,255.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,100,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

