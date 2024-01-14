Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 488 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.31) to GBX 2,860 ($36.46) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

