Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.13 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.