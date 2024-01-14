Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.