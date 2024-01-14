Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $148.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $149.88.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

