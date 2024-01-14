Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 237 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $101.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

