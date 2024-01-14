Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 313 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SAP by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after buying an additional 297,217 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $158.54 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $160.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

