Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 787 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 431,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $45,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,088.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 220,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 201,889 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

