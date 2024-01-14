Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 910 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Block were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SQ opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

