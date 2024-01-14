Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 98 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $145.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $112.84 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.07.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

