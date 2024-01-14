Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,771. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

