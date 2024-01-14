Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,708 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after buying an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $542,703,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

