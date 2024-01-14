Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,174,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

