Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,271.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,229.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,037.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

