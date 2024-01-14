Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $290,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after acquiring an additional 197,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,749,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,872,000 after acquiring an additional 86,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Shares of GNRC opened at $123.50 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

