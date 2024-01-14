Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $304,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

