Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $320,000 Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 90.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.01. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $194.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

