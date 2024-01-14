Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $330,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,091,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFG opened at $96.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

