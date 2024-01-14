Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $350,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.09 and a 52 week high of $165.01.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

