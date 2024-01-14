Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $400,000 Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth $489,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the second quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

