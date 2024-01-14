Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $402,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average of $192.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

