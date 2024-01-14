Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AON were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 24.8% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3,153.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $980,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.31.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $300.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.51. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.