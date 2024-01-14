Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $476,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,288 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

