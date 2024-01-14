Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $315,000 in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

