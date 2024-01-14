Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.