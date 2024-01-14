Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 168 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 51.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Textron by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at $64,463,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $64,467,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 58.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,608,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after purchasing an additional 593,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

