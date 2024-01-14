Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,862 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

