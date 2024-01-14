Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 71 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

PH opened at $460.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $297.12 and a 1-year high of $465.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.