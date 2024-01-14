Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $5,466,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 108.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,658.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,544.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,359.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,011.00 and a twelve month high of $1,678.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.