Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 22,870 VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.42 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

