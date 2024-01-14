Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 313.6% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

INTU stock opened at $611.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.22 and a 52 week high of $631.07.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

