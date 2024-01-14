Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXP opened at $14.69 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.