Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 439,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 730.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 435,747 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,634,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

