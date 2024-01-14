Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,990,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

