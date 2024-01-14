Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

