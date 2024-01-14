Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.59. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

