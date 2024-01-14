Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,042 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VCSH opened at $77.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
