Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 12,719 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $123.64.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.