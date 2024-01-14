Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,238 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Altria Group stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.